A 20 year old was killed late Monday night in a single-vehicle crash.
Logan Scott Bryson was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by Jonathan Tyler Hensley along New Blockhouse Road at 10:25 p.m. Monday, May 2, when Hensley drove off the roadway, according to a police report.
According to the report, Hensley, 25, was negotiating a bend in the roadway when he lost control over the vehicle and struck a tree. Deputies noted that the vehicle appeared to have struck the tree from the right, where Bryson was sitting.
Police arrived at the scene of the crash at 10:30 p.m. Bryson's body was transported to the University of Tennessee Forensics Center via EMS. Hensley, who reportedly suffered minor injuries from the wreck, was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital.
