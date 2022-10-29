The world of Theryl is facing a crisis as age-old enemies seek to destroy it. They have stolen the sun bird from the sky, plunging Theryl into unending night. Can divinely appointed champions called Seekers bring back the daylight, or will the sun be devoured and the world plunged into the darkness and chaos of its earliest times before divine beings intervened? Only a boy unexpectedly chosen as a Seeker is the last hope.
This is the premise of “Sunseeker” by Leiland Goldwell, pseudonym of Blount County author Ryan Wade.
The book, containing 595 pages, is currently available on Amazon.com as a Kindle ebook.
“Sunseeker” is Wade’s first published book. “I’ve actually had a couple of other story projects, but this is the first one I’ve ever published,” Wade said.
Myths and legends
Wade describes “Sunseeker” as a fantasy novel filled with adventure, inspired by classic myths and legends.
“I’ve been an avid fan of reading since I was in middle school, and I’d say my biggest inspiration for this book came from a lot of mythologies, old legends and stories from days long past. Stories about gods and heroes and all that,” Wade said.
Wade’s creation process for this and other works begins with a mental framework for the story. “What I generally like to do is, I’ll sit down and write out all the basics first,” he said. “Like, these are the characters, this is the setting, this is a synopsis of the plot, and then I go from there, sort of wing it based on everything I write down. I try to establish the character’s driving motivation and what inspires them, and keep that in mind in the story.
“I do tend to rewrite things a lot,” he said. “My first draft is never going to be my final draft. I’m always redoing things to make sure they’re the best they can be.”
Second chances
“Sunseeker” is intended to be more than a good read. Wade said, “One of the most important themes of ‘Sunseeker,’ which I think people who read it all the way through will realize, is that you should never get caught up on your own past failures. You can always move on, you can always try again, you can always be better and strive for something better than what you currently have.
“Above all else, I hope people have a good time reading it,” he added. “As an author, the thing that I
absolutely hope for the most is that people enjoy reading what I put out there.”
Wade said he believes readers of many different ages can enjoy “Sunseeker.”
“I am very proud of everything that I’ve done with it,” he said.
The book is currently available only on Amazon Kindle, but Wade said he is looking into getting a physical version published in the future. In the meantime, he has begun another book set in the same world as “Sunseeker.”
Passion for writing
Wade is a 2017 graduate of Maryville High School and a 2020 graduate of Pellissippi State Community College, with a degree in web design. “But I chose to pursue writing as my passion,” he said.
He volunteers at the Blount County Public Library, originally to earn volunteer credit in high school. “I found that I really enjoy it,” Wade said. “I’ve been volunteering there since 2016, I believe. Obviously, I had to take a break from that the entirety of 2020, but now that things have calmed down, I’m back.”
In addition to his writing, Wade is an avid gamer. “I do enjoy playing video games in my spare time, and they help to inspire me in my creative endeavors, as well,” he said. He also describes himself as a prolific reader.
“I think the thing that most appeals to me about reading and writing is getting to see all these visions for these imaginative, creative worlds, and more than that, I think stories are a fantastic medium for people to express themselves and to put out their own thoughts and ideas and touch on feelings that they most want to evoke in readers,” he said. “They can make you think and feel a lot of different things, which they’ve always done for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.