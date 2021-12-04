Santa softly shook in the wind on the highway from Knoxville to Maryville on Saturday morning as his small, plastic body sat atop a baby blue, antique Volkswagen Beetle driving to line up for the annual Jaycees Christmas Parade.
The tiny, decorated car joined firetrucks, an armored vehicle, school bands, dancers and more as they all waved and threw candy from New Midland Plaza in Alcoa through downtown Maryville.
The 60-degree temperatures betrayed the parade's "Winter Wonderland" theme, although the crowd was still merrily dressed in Santa hats, reindeer ears and holiday colors.
Before the parade met the crowd lined up along North Cusick Street and West Broadway Avenue, air rustled the many empty grocery bags entangled in tiny fingers.
Children were hoisted atop their fathers' shoulders on the lookout for the first flashing lights.
Before police motorcycles marked the start of candy handouts, children ran off their energy while everyone else found a spot to lay a blanket or set a lawn chair.
Boston Phelps, 7, dressed head to toe in red and green and topped it off with a Christmas tiara, chased Olivia Telfer, 18 months, around the downtown courtyard where the city of Maryville lit a large tree.
Jackson Brickey, 6, Emarie Brickey, 5, and Colson McKinney, 4, sat on a blanket along West Broadway Avenue with their mother and grandmother. Jackson was more excited than the others to catch candy.
It was the family's first year coming to the Jaycees Christmas Parade.
Nora Goins has been going since she was 8 months old, said her grandmother, Donna Cyphers. The two were paired with Goins' great-grandmother and mother, four generations of a family.
"(Nora) likes the candy throwing," Cyphers said. "I think I like the music of the school bands."
"And the dancing," added her mother, Maryann Sanford.
More than 130 walking groups, dignitaries, floats, bands, old cars, new cars and small vehicles joined the parade, the Jaycees said.
Kelly Kincheloe, parade co-chair, said they had a lot of new entries and the parade has continued to grow since it shifted it back to Alcoa.
The Jaycees had anticipated more than 35,000 spectators total.
They chose the Blount Partnership as the grand marshal of this year's parade for their role in bringing new businesses, like Amazon and Smith & Wesson, to Blount County.
Blount Partnership representatives were at the front of the lineup atop a very snowy and glistening vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.