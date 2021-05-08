Repairs at two popular Great Smoky Mountains Park falls destinations will be closed soon for repairs.
Abrams Falls trail and the associated parking areas will be closed 7 a.m. Mondays to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, May 10 through Nov. 10, park officials announced in a news release. This closure excludes federal holidays. The trail will be fully open each week on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Officials also said Rainbow falls will be closed Mondays through Thursdays, though for a much shorter period, May 10-20. Crews will work there to replace a footbridge.
Work at Abrams Falls will be more complex.
“The Trails Forever partnership with the Friends of the Smokies has allowed our talented trail crews to completely transform some of the busiest trails across the park so that they can be enjoyed forever,” park Superintendent Cassius Cash said in the release. “We know that some will be disappointed by the temporary closures, but I can assure you that the long-term results are well worth the short-term inconvenience.”
The 2½-mile Abrams Falls Trail is one of the park's busiest: Many areas are severely eroded and in need of repair to improve safety and ensure sustainability for years to come.
Trailhead access from Cades Cove to the Rabbit Creek Trail also will be closed, but the trail itself will remain open and can be accessed from Abrams Creek, according to the release.
Highly skilled crews will work on both these projects, thanks in part to donations from the Friends group and its collaboration with the Knoxville-based Aslan Foundation, officials said.
The Friends donated $2 million to support the Trails Forever program, the release said.
Visitors can find more information about hiking at nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/hiking.htm.
More information for those interested in volunteering at the park is available at home.nps.gov/grsm/getinvolved/supportyourpark/trails-forever-volunteer.htm.
