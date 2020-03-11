Alcoa may spend money on the 2020 Christmas season a bit early with the purchase of a nearly 40-foot tree, this after officials approved not only the new holiday decoration but several other changes for this year.
Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a request awarding a $23,000 Christmas tree bid to Georgia-based Holiday Designs, the same company currently providing decorations for the pedestrian bridge across Alcoa Highway.
The purchase will mark not only a change in the city’s annual decorating traditions, it also will move the “Springbrook Splendor” tree-lighting ceremony away from the park and into the municipal building’s back yard.
The tree is 32 feet high, artificial, “pre-lit” and was the cheapest of five bids. “Normal pricing for quality trees this size is in the $40,000 range,” according to notes on the request.
During the meeting, Commissioner Tanya Martin asked where exactly the city would put the tree.
City Manager Mark Johnson said the plan was to place it just off the end of the municipal building parking lot in a field near the pedestrian bridge, adding this would change the tree-lighting event location to a place that was safer and where there was more parking.
“You can accommodate a better crowd and a more safe location,” he said. “But also the newcomers and visitors driving by — 50,000, 60,000 cars a day that go down Alcoa Highway — they’ll be able to see this really nice tree.”
Johnson confirmed Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation still would manage the tree-lighting event.
According to request notes, the purchase originally was recommended by Parks and Rec in February 2019. After that, a staff of experts was brought together to choose the tree, but by the time they had selected one, the 2019 Christmas season had come and gone.
“Christmas trees are more complicated than the average person would think,” Johnson said. “If we were going to spend that type of money, we wanted to get a really good one that would last a long time and look like a real tree.”
Buying a new tree and moving the Christmas celebration to a new location is not the only change in Alcoa’s holiday traditions.
The city announced at the end of February it had canceled the 2020 FreedomFest because of road construction in the Duck Pond area. That change may have saved the city anywhere from around $74,000 — which it spent on the festival in 2019 — to $98,000, which it had budgeted for the 2020 Fourth of July celebration.
City to hire new auditing group
Commissioners also approved a shift in audit services by allowing the city to enter into contract with a new group for the fiscal year lasting from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020.
Alcoa is set to shift services from Whitlock & Company P.C. to Pugh CPAs and will pay $47,000 for services next budget year.
Johnson explained during a city manager’s briefing in February the state comptroller recommended city governments change auditors “every once in a while. Nationwide, it’s a good practice,” he said.
When Johnson came to the area in 1988, he said Maryville and Alcoa had the same auditors. But Maryville also shifted to Pugh since then and Alcoa will do the same.
Alcoa has not changed its auditors in more than 40 years.
The city’s request for proposal brought back bids for auditors who quoted prices ranging from around $50,000 to $75,000.
“Selection is not based on professional services, not on price, initially,” Johnson said. “It’s based on qualifications and their capacity to perform a service ... and then you look at price.”
He said Pugh had both experience the city needed and the lowest price.
“Changing auditors is always a pain at first,” he added. “You got to teach them where the bathroom is first and then how to access files and get into computers. But it’s also good to have fresh eyes look at your operations.”
Library agreement approved, Marconi moving forward
In other action during Tuesdays meeting, Alcoa commissioners:
• Approved giving the city’s Duncan Substation 161kV bus — devices associated with switching — over to Tennessee Valley Authority control, something that costs the city nothing, and will save it from having to do more reports.
• Approved a request for pole attachments from Uniti Fiber LLC. The company is set to own and maintain fiber optic cable placed on the city’s poles.
• Approved a request to execute task orders for construction engineering services for Marconi Boulevard and the second phase of Duck Pond construction.
• Approved the adoption of an interlocal agreement with Maryville and Blount County to fund the Blount County Public Library consistently until 2023, when new terms may be in place.
• Approved on second reading changes to the mixed-use district, mainly dealing with required parking spaces.
