Maryville, TN (37804)

Today

Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.