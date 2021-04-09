An Alcoa man will spend 20 years in prison after pleading guilty Friday to murder and other charges related to the 2018 death of Maryville man Robert Schultz.

Before Judge Tammy Harrington, Nicholas Allen Huston, 28, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, aggravated robbery, theft over $1,000 and tampering with evidence.

This story will be updated for Saturday's e-edition.

