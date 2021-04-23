Alcoa Police Department is asking for prayers for Capt. Keith Fletcher, who is in palliative care following a medical emergency that happened nearly a week ago.
The department said in a social media post at noon Friday that Fletcher's emergency, which was not explained, was "unexpected" and happened while he was off duty on Saturday, April 17.
Currently, he is surrounded by family and friends, the post said.
"Despite everything Captain Fletcher’s family has been through since Saturday, they want everyone to know how much they have appreciated all of the prayers and support they have been receiving," the post said. "They know how much he loves his blue family and how much his blue family loves him."
Fletcher was promoted to captain in July 2020.
According to reporting from The Daily Times last year, he has served more than 20 years with APD and 29 years in law enforcement.
