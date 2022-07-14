Alcoa Police Lt. Nicole Somers has been invited to attend the FBI National Academy in late September. The training, which will take place at Quantico, Virginia, is one of the most prestigious law enforcement training programs in the world.
“It’s like the Mount Everest in your law enforcement career,” Alcoa Police Chief David Carswell said. “It’s an extreme honor to receive that kind of invitation.”
For Lt. Somers, the training is an opportunity to continue doing what she loves most about her job — passing skills to the next generation. Somers has spent her entire law enforcement career of 18 years with the Alcoa Police Department, and her passion is training new recruits.
“My ultimate goal is to better everybody here, from your young recruit to officers who have been here for a while,” she said.
The FBI National Academy was founded in 1935 in response to the need for standardized training for law enforcement across the country. Over the years it has grown into a 10-week program that educates an elite class of officers from around the world in intelligence theory, terrorism, forensics and many other subjects. Somers, a former Iron Man athlete, will be the first woman from APD to attend.
Somers is originally from Milwaukee, but she has lived in Tennessee since 1999. She comes from a family with a tradition of public service. The decision to become a police officer was one of common sense, she said.
“I’ve always wanted to do something as a career that would be a service to the community,” she said. “This was the best fit for me to do that.”
As an officer, she prides herself on her ability to handle difficult scenarios and maintain a cool head, knowing how to approach a situation. Mental toughness, she says, is invaluable for a police officer, but so is knowing how to talk to people on the street. As the Lieutenant of Support Services at APD, her job is to assist a wide variety of functions within the department. The skills she will learn at the Academy will help her improve her abilities as a supervisor, and from there help the next generation of police officers. For Somers, the ability to learn is the ability to teach.
“Every day, I’m still learning,” Somers said. “I think when you stop learning is when you need to find a new career.”
Lt. Somers will attend the FBI National Academy from Sept. 29-Dec. 8.
