The Alcoa Board of Education on Tuesday, Jan. 17, approved a plan for spending $1.68 million in federal COVID relief funding.
The money is the third — and final — round under the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund and must be spent by June 30, 2024.
Alcoa City Schools plans to use $720,000 for teachers, educational assistants and other personnel, including a math teacher at the middle school and a part-time social studies/foreign language teacher at the high school.
ACS Director Becky Stone told the school board that the district has avoided using ESSER funding for personnel if it couldn’t sustain the positions when that money ends. The personnel included are positions ACS will need even without the federal funding, she said.
The plan includes more than $683,000 for construction, including remodeling and renovation of the intermediate school and roof repairs at the elementary school.
Another $286,000 is for equipment, including upgrading security cameras and door access systems.
The plan includes buying up to 1,000 Chromebooks to update student devices, as well as teacher computers and electronic screens for classrooms, such as Promethean boards. ACS also plans to add Wi-Fi access points in its buildings and upgrade radio communications for areas of its buildings were there is no cellphone coverage.
Adding culinary arts
In other action Tuesday the board approved the plan for a $1.5 million state Innovative Schools Model grant, which Alcoa will use to start a culinary arts program for high school students and to offer career exploration for middle school students.
ACS plans to house the program in the space where Alcoa Intermediate School students currently eat lunch, because they will have a new cafeteria in an addition scheduled to open in the 2023-24 school year.
Construction on the AIS addition currently is expected to be complete in late May, Barry Brooke, an executive vice president for LawlerWood LLC, told the board Tuesday.
Tuition talk tabled
The board tabled a proposal to raise tuition for nonresident students from $1,000 to $1,200. Board members plan to discuss tuition during a retreat Feb. 17.
Last fall ACS reported enrollment of 2,232 of which 325 were tuition students and about half of those were at the high school.
ACS has cut the number of tuition students it accepts at the elementary and intermediate schools, which are considered over capacity.
Current enrollment at the high school is 707. When the new Alcoa High School opened in 2015 enrollment was 630, according to an article in The Daily Times at the time.
About a quarter of Alcoa’s tuition students today are the children of teachers or city employees, groups that receive a 50% discount on the rate.
ACS raised its tuition from $700 to $1,000 a year at the start of the 2018-19 school year.
Current tuition at Maryville City Schools is $2,500.
