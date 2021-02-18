New Midland Plaza developers are in the throes of an ongoing planning process as they seek to divide up land at the more than 50-year-old shopping center to chase big changes in the coming months.
Alcoa Planning Commission on Tuesday approved its second 2021 action attached to development at New Midland Plaza.
Developers there want to split up one large parcel into at least seven lots, lease them out to more commercial and retail locations, revise the parking lot and add some green landscaping.
But as of Wednesday, plat requests put through in January by property owner Florida-based Commerce Group — also known as West 2 East Land LP, both led by developer Martin O’Boyle — had yet to be recorded.
“The developer’s timeline was such that they were trying to get the plat ... you approved last month recorded,” Alcoa City Planner Jeremy Pearson told commissioners during a Wednesday briefing. “That has still not occurred and we’re still awaiting revisions.”
On Thursday afternoon, city planning staff was still revising the plans, adding more stipulations related to stormwater management and the arrangement of utilities.
Alcoa City Manager Mark Johnson asked Pearson on Wednesday if planning staff would effectively combine all the requests made in January with the new set of requests. Pearson said that was essentially the idea.
In January, requests were convoluted enough on paper that staff had to work into the night with Commerce Group representatives to clean them up and remove several lots from the initial request.
That meant only approving plans for land right next to South Calderwood Street.
Pearson and Assistant City Planner Ashley Miller told commissioners in the Wednesday briefing that, said Commerce Group’s original desire to separate out multiple developable lots behind the New Midland complex is no longer part of the plan.
Now it will be only two lots, one of which would include the roadway connecting Home Avenue to South Calderwood Street, a frequently used but privately owned kind of shortcut behind the shopping center.
There are no immediate plans to develop these, though there is some interest in putting outside storage behind the building on its north end.
Owner O’Boyle told The Daily Times in a recent interview he wants to make big changes to the property this year and soon, noting it still has the potential to be a popular commercial success next to a heavily traveled and central city street.
Financial ups and downs brought on by COVID-19 have forced some businesses at New Midland Plaza to close. Even before the pandemic struck, some businesses there had gone bankrupt, saying in legal filings they were unable to afford rent rates.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• Approved annexing property at 1216 Middlesettlements Road at the request of Catherine Rosko, who also requested rezoning of the land.
• Approved clarification of codes related to buildings in flood hazard zones.
