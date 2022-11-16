If you have ever wondered about the origins and definition of Americana music or what goes on behind the scenes as records are produced, a program offered at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Blount County Public Library will answer these questions and more.
In this latest Author Talk, music writer Lee Zimmerman, author of “Americana Music: Voices, Visionaries, and Pioneers of an Honest Sound,” will discuss how Americana music originated and morphed into the popular musical genre of today as musician Jay Clarke performs some of the music. In addition, Zimmerman will talk about his latest book, “Thirty Years behind the Glass: From Otis Redding and Stax Records to Santana’s Supernatural,” which chronicles the career of record producer and engineer Jim Gaines and the stories Gaines shares of the artists he has worked with through the years.
The program is free and open to the public.
Americana music
Zimmerman’s first book, “Americana Music,” provides a history of how Americana originated, how it reached a broader audience in the 1960s and ’70s with the merging of rock and country, and how it continues to evolve. He shows how country music crossed over into rock while including blues, rhythm and blues, soul music, and country rock, becoming Americana in the process.
As a music writer, Zimmerman said, “I had done interviews with all these amazing musicians over a number of years, so I had what I had written. I just had to put it together in chronological order and find a way to tie all the chapters together so it made a story, which was my version of how this thing called Americana music, which is such a popular byword now as a genre, came to be.”
His second book, “Thirty Years Behind the Glass” took Zimmerman to an entirely new world, however.
“With ‘Americana Music,’ I was working with something that was in my wheelhouse, which I knew about and had written about,” he said. “But Jim Gaines’s story was totally new to me. I was learning it as he dictated it to me. It was an adventure for me to find out all this stuff, like, ‘Oh, wow, he did this,’ and ‘This is what happened behind the scenes,’ and ‘So this is what this artist is really like.’ It was an adventure to learn all of that.”
Fascinating story
Zimmerman learned about Gaines from blues artist James Armstrong.
“I was on the board of the Blues Society about three years ago, and I was having dinner with a blues artist who was here performing for the Blues Society,” Zimmerman recalled. “I told him I was a writer, and he said, ‘I know this producer, Jim Gaines, who I’ve been working with, and people have told him he needs to write his life story because it’s so fascinating. He’s worked with so many people. Let me contact him and see if he’s interested, and I’ll put the two of you in touch.’ And that’s what he did.”
Gaines, a multiple Grammy-winning record producer and engineer who was recently inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame, agreed to collaborate with Zimmerman to share his behind-the-scenes stories of working with legendary artists such as Huey Lewis and the News, Steve Miller, Journey, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Carlos Santana. The resulting publication, “Thirty Years behind the Glass: From Otis Redding and Stax Records to Santana’s Supernatural,” by Jim Gaines as told to Lee Zimmerman, was released Nov. 2.
The book is in chronological order and follows Gaines from the beginning of his career with Stax Records in Memphis to the present day.
“We started with the day of the riots in Memphis in 1968 when he was working at Stax Records,” Zimmerman said, referring to the civil unrest precipitated by the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. “He had to go to the studio and save the tapes to make sure they wouldn’t be burned up in the fires that were springing up all over the city.”
Gaines began his career as an engineer and then segued into producing records, which he continues to do. “He has his own studio and continues to be in demand,” Zimmerman said. “He’s like many people behind the scenes in the music business. The artist is the one out front, but he’s the one who brings it all to fruition.
“There’s a whole list of folks that he’s worked with, and that work has resulted in a number of Grammy Awards and million-selling albums. He has a lot to show for what he’s done, and I’m very honored that he chose me to share his story.”
A Daily Times columnist and music writer, Zimmerman is a long-time contributor for Goldmine Magazine, a resource for music collectibles which interviews recording stars of the past and present.
He is a former promotions representative for ABC and Capital Records and director of communications for various CBS-affiliated television. Zimmerman also writes for American Songwriter, Americana Media Productions, Rock and Roll Globe, Living Blues, Best Classic Bands, Bluegrass Today, and others.
“Thirty Years Behind the Glass” contains 216 pages and is published by Texas A&M University Press. “Americana Music,” also published by Texas A&M University Press, contains 332 pages. They are available at Amazon.com in both print and ebook.
