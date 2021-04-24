Alcoa Police Department Capt. Keith Fletcher passed away on Saturday, the agency announced in a Facebook post.
No cause of death was given, but APD said Friday that Fletcher was in palliative care following a medical emergency that happened nearly a week ago. Fletcher's emergency, which was not explained, was "unexpected" and happened while he was off duty on Saturday, April 17.
A full version of this story will be included in the Sunday edition of The Daily Times.
