A 14-year-old Blount County girl was found near Jeffersonville, Indiana, shortly after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation alerted the public that she was missing.
The girl went missing Sunday, June 12, per documents posted on TBI’s social media accounts. She was officially reported missing Tuesday, June 14, according to Blount County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Marian O’Briant.
Following an investigation of the girl’s disappearance, BCSO filed a warrant against Nathaniel Covington, 23, charging him with her kidnapping.
TBI published an Amber Alert for the girl early Thursday, June 16. Less than an hour later, the law enforcement agency reported that she had been found.
Covington’s arrest, O’Briant wrote in an email to The Daily Times, came as the result of a cooperative effort among law enforcement in Tennessee, Indiana, and Kentucky.
Covington has previously been arrested and charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and contributing to the unruliness of a child. Those charges stem from a 2019 incident during which, law enforcement alleged, Covington left his residence in Kentucky and traveled to Ohio to meet with a 14-year-old girl who had run away from home.
In addition to the kidnapping charge against Covington in Blount County, he faces possible charges from officials in Indiana, where he is currently being held.
Blount County intends to extradite him to Tennessee.
O’Briant told The Daily Times that the girl, who was unharmed, is being returned to her family in Blount County.
