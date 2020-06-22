Five people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 50 others have been exposed to the virus at Asbury Place in Maryville, Asbury Executive Director David Wildgen confirmed in an emailed statement Monday.
“We currently have three residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 in our health care center where they are being cared for in a specifically designated area of the building in accordance with the most up-to-date precautionary and clinical guidelines,” Wildgen said.
In addition to the three residents, two Asbury staff members have tested positive for the virus.
“We routinely educate associates about infection-control processes and safe behaviors. Their dedication to the safety of the residents of this community has always been and continues to be exceptional,” Wildgen said.
Additionally, workers are screened several times a day in a process that includes a temperature check and questionnaire about potential exposure to COVID-19.
“Any resident or associate who has had contact with someone who is showing symptoms of, has a test result pending or has tested positive for COVID-19 is also quarantined for a period of 14 days,” Wildgen said.
In the month of June, all associates and residents of the health care center and assisted living center had been tested.
Linda Hennis, a 72-year-old resident of the health care center, tested positive for COVID-19 last week, her daughter Jo High said.
Before testing positive, Hennis called High to tell her daughter that she was told she had been exposed to the virus.
“I could hear it in her voice that she was so afraid,” High said. “Now she doesn’t seem so bad.”
Hennis, who is a victim of lung disease among other illnesses, was put on oxygen and currently is recovering, her daughter said.
But High is concerned not only because her mother tested positive, but because other elderly people are being exposed to the virus.
High said after her mother tested positive, her roommate was not removed from the room until that evening.
“That night you left a COVID patient, who is my mother, with another patient, who is someone else’s mother,” she said.
Nursing homes have been a point of concern amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Nursing Home COVID-19 Public File, 107,389 senior-living residents have tested positive for the coronavirus and 29,497 have died from it nationwide.
In Tennessee alone, nursing homes have reported a total of 365 cases and 88 deaths, according to the same data.
Cathy Canning, director of external and marketing communications at Asbury, said several things contribute to moving a patient, especially during a pandemic.
“Infection control is a complex process with many moving parts,” Canning said. “There are multiple processes that must be followed when someone is determined to be COVID positive. We must be exceedingly careful to follow those processes. All residents are moved as quickly and as carefully as possible.”
In Wildgen’s emailed statement, he said Asbury has enacted “rigorous” infection-control processes that include contact tracing.
Canning added that Asbury also has at least one nurse trained in infection control in compliance with CDC guidelines.
To keep the public informed on the status of the coronavirus at the senior-living facility, Asbury officials created a COVID-19 update webpage.
The page, which is accessible through Asbury’s website, offers daily information about potential, pending and active cases in the facility. It also provides insight into how many people have potentially been exposed to the virus.
According to the page, as of Monday at 10:30 a.m., 29 residents and 21 associates had been exposed to and tested for the coronavirus.
