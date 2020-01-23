Aubrey’s number is up to restaurant 14 as the Knoxville-based chain officially opened its latest location Monday, the first in Sevier County.
Owner Randy Burleson said he’s been searching for years for the right spot to locate in Sevier County. His newest eatery landed at 928 Dolly Parton Parkway.
“We really wanted to be ‘off the beaten path’ and let our Sevierville location serve the local community just like our other locations. We think being in the heart of Sevierville, will allow us to get to know our guests on a personal level, which is something I think makes Aubrey’s special,” he said in a news release.
Burleson, a Knoxville native and University of Tennessee graduate, opened his first Aubrey’s in Farragut in 1992.
The Maryville Aubrey’s is at 909 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway in Maryville, and Burleson Brand’s Bluetick Tavern (formerly Barley’s) is at 128 W. Broadway Ave. downtown.
