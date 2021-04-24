The Blount County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating an 81-year-old Maryville woman.
Shirley Townsend, who lives with dementia, at around 11 a.m. today walked away from her residence at 1218 La Blancos Road, BCSO said in a Facebook post. Townsend is believed to be wearing a long-sleeve white shirt with butterflies, turquoise pants and black shoes.
BCSO is searching for Townsend in the areas of Tuckaleechee Pike, Tuckaleechee Trail and Grandview, using deputies and K-9s.
Anyone who makes contact with Townsend should call 911 immediately, BCSO said.
