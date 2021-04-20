The Blount County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team around noon today helped the U.S. Marshals Service apprehend a suspect who barricaded himself in a Big Springs Ridge Road residence.
Law enforcement cleared the residence and located the suspect after attempting to negotiate with him for nearly three hours, BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O'Briant told The Daily Times. No injuries occurred.
