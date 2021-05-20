The Blount County Sheriff's Office will conduct a training exercise today at the former JCPenney location at Foothills Mall, BCSO said in a Facebook post.
The training should last throughout the day, so civilians shouldn't be alarmed if they see a large police presence in the area.
"Motorists passing through the area and pedestrians at Foothills Mall may see multiple Sheriff’s Office vehicles and deputies near the north end of the mall around the former JCPenney location," BCSO said in the post.
"Please do not be alarmed, as this is only a training exercise."
