Blount County Schools and Loudon County Schools have announced they will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 18, because of the weather.
Alcoa City Schools announced it will be closed both Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 18-19, because of "inclement weather, as well as staff and student illnesses."
Alcoa's after school Stars program also will be closed, and the Alcoa Board of Education meeting scheduled for Jan. 18 has been moved to Jan. 25.
