Starting next week Alcoa City and Blount County schools will join Maryville City schools in providing free meals for children 18 and younger while schools remain closed because of coronavirus concerns.
On Monday, March 23, Alcoa City Schools will begin drive-thru and walk-up service at its elementary and high schools twice a week.
Blount County is opening seven schools Tuesday, March 24, to serve grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches on weekdays.
BCS will serve meals from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on March 24-27 and March 30-31 at Eagleton Middle, Heritage Middle, Lanier Elementary, Mary Blount Elementary, Union Grove Middle, Rockford Elementary and Townsend Elementary.
Blount County families that cannot pick up at that time should contact Karen Helton, director of BCS Food Services, 865-984-1212, ext. 2175, or email karen.helton@blountk12.org with your name, child’s name, school, home address and phone number so delivery can be arranged.
If the schools close for a longer period, BCS plans to expand the meal program.
Alcoa City Schools will provide packaged breakfast and lunch meals from 9-11 a.m. on Monday for Monday and Tuesday and Wednesday for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
If an Alcoa students is unable to get to the meal site families should contact Tina Roy at 865-984-0531 to make other arrangements.
All planned BCS formal events, including high school graduation, prom and middle school formals, are postponed until further notice. "Plans for rescheduling will be based on CDC guidelines and will be communicated with families as soon as possible," BCS announced today, March 20.
