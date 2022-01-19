Blount County Schools, Alcoa City Schools and Loudon County Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday, Jan. 20 and 21, because of staffing concerns.
On Wednesday, Jan. 19, BCS had 108 teachers absent and was able to fill only 65% of those vacancies with substitutes.
Across the district 1,504 students were absent, a rate of 14.4%.
Alcoa City Schools had been closed through Wednesday, Jan. 19. Director Becky Stone said more than 25% of the staff would have been out if the district hadn't closed the rest of the week.
The Daily Times will have more information in the Jan. 20 print edition.
