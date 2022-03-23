The Tuesday, March 23 meeting of the Blount County Board of Commissioners began with uncontroversial approval of items such as notary elections. But as the meeting went on, disagreements broke out, and frustration over the timeline for making changes to county zoning regulations boiled over.
Approximately 10 minutes into the meeting, the board began discussing unfinished business. Blount County Planning Commission Chairman Ed Stucky rose to address the commissioners, offering them a history of the fall 2021 creation and structure of the Ad Hoc Committee to Study Zoning and Subdivision Regulations.
The committee, he said, is made of “a good cross section of individuals concerned with how we’re moving forward with our community,” noting that it consists of multiple at-large members, as well as members of the planning commission and board of commissioners.
Stucky told the board that “I made them aware that your desire was that they would have recommendations in 90 days. I made it clear to them that I did not think that was a reasonable time frame.”
Elizabeth Myers-Rees, the chair of the ad hoc committee, spoke next, explaining the work the group had completed since its establishment. She agreed with Stucky: 90 days, she said, was not a plausible amount of time in which to formulate recommendations on zoning and subdivision regulations.
“I don’t believe we could even begin to start hashing out wording on specific issues until our April meeting, and I request that we have at least until June,” she said in closing.
Before permitting questions for Myers-Rees, Board of Commissioners Chairman Ronald French reminded commission members that her report was about the committee’s progress, not about the substance of zoning regulations.
Commissioner Mike Akard took issue with Myers-Rees’ request for more time, saying that the prospect of new development was too urgent to be left for later. He also questioned the frequency of committee meetings, asking why, if the committee felt it would need to discuss relevant information further, it didn’t meet more than once a month.
As questions on the progress report continued, French repeatedly determined that commissioners including Akard were inviting points of order.
The board, Akard said, would like “to do something this term,” with regard to zoning and subdivision regulations, referencing a possible building moratorium.
Myers-Rees responded that, though she had asked for more frequent meetings, the schedules of the committee members who also serve as members of the planning commission were prohibitive.
Limiting lot sizes to a minimum of 3⁄4 an acre per home and changing density requirements for homes with sewer connections were especially pressing concerns, Akard said.
Myers-Rees agreed with Akard that such issues were significant to the committee’s study.
“That’s exactly what we were discussing — minimum lot sizes, that’s what affects density the most … It’s a major issue.”
