David Murrell shares a laugh with members of the Blount County Board of Education in April during his interview to become the next director of schools. A 1993 graduate of Heritage High School, Murrell began his Blount County Schools career as a teacher in 1998 at Porter Elementary, served two years as assistant principal at Mary Blount Elementary and was a supervisor in the Central Office before becoming assistant director of operations in 2011.
The Blount County Board of Education voted unanimously Friday afternoon, May 6, to negotiate with Assistant Director David Murrell to become the next director of Blount County Schools.
In the first round of voting, in which the seven school board members wrote the names of two finalists, Murrell received a vote from all. In the second, with one vote each, all voted for him.
Murrell is a 1993 graduate of Heritage High School and joined BCS as a teacher at Porter in 1998. He became assistant principal at Mary Blount Elementary in 2005 and moved to the Central Office in 2007 as a supervisor of elementary education and federal programs. He became supervisor of human resources in 2009 and assistant director for personnel and administration the following year.
He will succeed Director Rob Britt who is retiring in June.
The Daily Times will have further details in the Saturday e-edition.
