The Blount County Board of Education responded with silence Thursday, March 3, when a parent asked what it would take for the board to vote to remove the book “Dragonwings” from the sixth-grade English language arts curriculum districtwide.
Parent David Coleman asked why the board’s agenda didn’t include the item he requested in multiple ways. “Why are the parents being marginalized and ignored?” he asked. “What does it take? What do you need from us to get something on an agenda?”
Aside from board member Scott Helton saying the board couldn’t respond during the public comment period, no board member spoke. No one cited a rule that prevents board members from speaking.
“Your silence is speaking volumes to this community,” Coleman told the board.
CMS principal asks for review
Union Grove Middle School pulled the novel about a Chinese immigrant family from classes following a review prompted by a complaint from Coleman. On Wednesday, March 2, Carpenters Middle School Principal Jon Young responded to another parent complaint by asking for a districtwide review of the book’s use.
Morgan Morton’s request for a review of the book at CMS said, “I believe on the surface-level, the book is intended to be the life story of a young Chinese boy who immigrated to America to work and help provide for his family back home in China. However, I think its purpose is also to sway readers to the underlying theme of racism and division directed towards Americans (specifically White Americans) and their way of life.” She also cited foul language and topics she said are not appropriate for students younger than 16, including prostitution, domestic violence and drug use.
Young’s letter addressed to Blount County Schools Director Rob Britt and Assistant Director Jake Jones said CMS had followed policy in conducting a review of the book but did not explain what the review found. Instead, Young wrote, “In light of recent concerns at Carpenters Middle School and the Blount County Schools community overall, we are recommending that the district assemble a committee to review the book Dragonwings — in its entirety and its role within Module 3 — in the district and state approved sixth grade curriculum for the 2022-2023 school year. The recommendation is that this district committee review takes place prior to Module 3 of the 2022-2023 school year.”
In responding to an email from The Daily Times asking for an update on the status of the “Dragonwings” challenges, Amanda Vance, supervisor of elementary instruction and district communications, shared Young’s letter and said no other challenges are pending. She included this statement: “Blount County Schools teaches Tennessee state standards. Our curriculum containing high quality instructional materials has been approved by the Tennessee Department of Education. Blount County Schools is committed to graduating students equipped to achieve excellence.”
Different views
During the comment period Thursday, March 3, speakers with varied viewpoints received applause.
Wendy Reeves said that as a parent, “I understand the almost primal need to protect our children,” but she said the way to protect them is to “let them read a lot, about everything. Teach them how to think,” to ask good questions, listen to their heart and make decisions with their conscience.
“Banning books means banning ideas, and besides the fact that we just don’t do that in this country, it’s bad for our kids,” she said. Reeves encouraged parents instead to read with their children and talk about the books.
Karen Coleman, a member of the Maryville branch of the American Association of University Women, said AAUW supports academic freedom, civic education, protection from censorship and bias-free education. “I do not believe that the course of education in Blount County should be dictated by a small minority,” she said.
Citing statistics from the American Library Association that there have been 3,000 challenges to books this school year, she said, “That alarms me.”
Other speakers said they are talking about books being appropriate for students’ ages, not banning books. Ladonna Bell said a seventh grade library book described sexual acts. “I wouldn’t want to read it myself,” said the grandmother. “Fifty-seven years ago when I was in seventh grade there would never be any vulgar books on the shelf.”
Beth Myers-Rees said, “There’s certain language that I don’t think sixth graders need to be exposed to.”
Kathi Huber encouraged listening to teachers, who know the book “Dragonwings” and the students, and allowing students to read about issues in the world before they go out into it.
College professor Crystal Colter said she could barely keep up with bills being introduced in the state General Assembly that she said generally seem to want to “restrict teachers’ freedom to do what they were trained to do.”
“I want us to trust our teachers and, frankly, trust our students to engage in a community of learning, to develop critical thinking skills so they can understand and navigate difficult and complex issues and questions,” Colter said.
Before Coleman spoke Susan Wright asked the board for more informal meetings with more interaction and collaboration. Wright said she appreciated a recent BCS event that allowed parents to see curricula and talk with teachers. Myers-Rees had asked the board to start meeting later than 5 p.m. so it would be easier for parents to be involved.
Mark Pulliam told the board members they need to be mindful of the values and beliefs of the communities they serve. “The board works for us and should start acting that way,” he said.
David McClurg, who said he has four grandchildren in school, expressed outrage over “woke stuff” and an LGBT club at William Blount High School. He told the board, “There’s elections in this county, and by gosh, if these things don’t change, your positions will.”
