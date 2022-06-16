During its Thursday, June 16 meeting, the Blount County Commission directed Mayor Ed Mitchell to work with the county attorney and draft a resolution opposing the city of Alcoa’s annexation of the Peery farm off Wildwood Road.
The annexation was added to the agenda shortly after the meeting opened. Commissioner Steve Mikels motioned to suspend the rules to permit its discussion, and the motion passed with 17 ‘yes’ votes. Commissioner Tom Stinnett voted against its addition.
The motion comes a day after the Alcoa Board of Commissioners took a preliminary vote to annex two Blount County properties — one of which is the Peery farm — located near Wildwood Road. A final vote on the annexations is set for July 12.
Mikels said that his rationale for putting the motion forward was that “our farms are disappearing. This particular farm is quite a piece out into the county, as of now.”
He then asked whether the mayor would supply a “statement of intent” outlining next steps for the county commission if Alcoa were to annex the property.
Mitchell responded by inviting the commission to task him with working with the county’s attorney to write a resolution “in total opposition” to the annexation.
Commission Chairman Ron French then explained the proposal to other commissioners as a suggestion that the mayor might “explore options” following annexation. Commissioner Mike Akard put that motion forward and it was seconded by Jim Hammontree.
At that point, Mitchell clarified that his suggestion was that the commission vote on directing him to develop a resolution opposing the annexation, rather than to discuss possibilities following it.
In response to a request for clarification on the motion from Commissioner Jackie Hill, French said that his understanding of the situation was that “once they (Alcoa’s board of commissioners) adopt that, they have to bring it back to the county for approval.”
The mayor weighed in to say that Alcoa would need to reach an agreement with the county regarding the annexation, prompting Hill to ask about the urban growth boundaries in the county.
According to commissioners and Mayor Mitchell, those boundaries are contentious.
“We have looked at three different maps that show different growth boundaries,” Mitchell said. “The map that Alcoa is looking at shows their growth boundary at 500 feet from the center of the river.”
“We really don’t know what their growth boundary is in this area,” he added. “They’re actually going outside their city limits and doughnut-holing — going out and picking a place that’s not even contiguous with their own city limits.”
The vote on the resolution passed 18-0.
In other business, the commission passed an appropriations resolution for fiscal year 2022-2023, as well as resolutions setting the tax rate; establishing capital outlay priorities; and permitting budget increases for capital improvements, fiber network extensions, hiring searches and traffic signal modernization, among other items.
