Officer involved shooting

Law enforcement officers from area agencies investigate the scene of a Feb. 22 shooting along Wildwood Road.

The District Attorney for the Fifth Judicial District's office has determined that Blount County Sheriff's Deputy Derek Evans' Feb. 22 shooting of Robert Lee Pilkey was justified.

That result follows a TBI investigation into the fatal shooting. 

The D.A.’s office determined that Evans’ decision to shoot was “justified and not in violation of any federal or state constitutional rights or laws," according to a BCSO release.

Evans, who has been employed as a patrol and School Resource Officer, has retained his position with BCSO.

