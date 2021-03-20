The Blount County Ecumenical Action Council will meet via Zoom from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 23.
Guest speakers will be Linda Kerr from Community Food Connection and Madison Harmon from Second Harvest Food Bank. Each speaker will talk about the services their respective agencies provide.
Email bcecumenicalactioncouncil@gmail.com to attend the meeting.
