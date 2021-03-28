Blount County middle and high school students will have a virtual learning day Monday, March 29, because the district had too many teacher vacancies to fill.
Blount County Schools elementary students will remain in person and on a regular schedule.
Teachers are still to report to Heritage and William Blount high schools, as well as Carpenters, Eagleton, Heritage and Union Grove middle schools, although those students will have online classes.
By 5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 28, BCS had 156 absences expected for Monday and at that time was able to fill only 52% of the vacancies, according to Amanda Vance, supervisor of elementary instruction and district communications.
Moving grades 6-12 to virtual learning will provide more substitutes for the elementary schools, Vance explained.
Because absences may be requested for multiple reasons, Vance said, she couldn't confirm the reason for the high number.
A clinic for BCS employees to receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was held on Saturday, March 27.
The president of the Blount County Education Association, Rebecca Dickenson, said she had heard more staff saying they were having side effects, such as feeling achy, than after the first dose.
Alcoa City Schools Director Becky Stone told The Daily Times early Sunday evening that staffing levels for that district were fine at that time.
