Blount County Schools Director Rob Britt

Blount County Schools Director Rob Britt listens to remarks during the school board meeting Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. He announced Monday, Jan. 4, that he will retire in June after 13 years as director and 36 years with the district.

 Scott Keller | The Daily Times

Blount County Schools Director Rob Britt has announced his plan to retire in June. 

Britt has worked for BCS for 36 years and has been director since 2009. 

More information is expected at the Blount County Board of Education meeting Thursday, Jan. 6. 

