Cassie Cabe, 14, and her mother, Kim Cabe, visit the Special Growers table at Thursday’s Community-wide Disability Fair, held at the Everett Recreation Center in Maryville. Special Growers provides job training and employment opportunities to disabled adults in Blount County.
Visitors stop by the Autism Breakthrough of Knoxville table during Thursday’s Community-wide Disability Fair at the Everett Recreation Center in Maryville. This was the fourth time Blount County Schools has hosted the event bringing together various resources and opportunities and the first time since 2020.
Raul Velez (from left), Geinays Velez, 4, and Janira Alma stop at the Koinonia Foundation of Tennessee table during Thursday’s Community-wide Disability Fair at Everett Recreation Center in Maryville. Koinonia’s Martha Smith shares information about residential and day camps offered with the University of Tennessee’s Therapeutic Recreation Program.
Keith and Judy Rice visit the Mobility Matters table with Nick Ogle at Thursday’s Community-wide Disability Fair, held at the Everett Recreation Center in Maryville and hosted by Blount County Schools.
At the Autism Breakthrough of Knoxville table during Thursday's Community-wide Disability Fair, speech therapist Micki Benoit, therapeutic services Director Chelsea Montgomery, occupational therapist Allie Rinehart and recreational therapist Olivia Price were available to answer questions.
Jessie Green (left) and Becky Carleton of Open Door Partnership Church, Maryville, are ready to greet visitors at Thursday's Community-wide Disability Fair, which Blount County Schools hosted at Everett Recreation Center.
The Everett Recreation Center gym was filled for Thursday’s Community-wide Disability Fair, hosted by Blount County Schools.
Scores of families found a range of resources all inside the Everett Recreation Center gymnasium on Thursday, March 8, at the Community-wide Disability Fair.
This was the fourth time Blount County Schools has hosted the event but the first time it has been held since 2020, according to Jennifer Carpenter, a BCS vocational transition case manager.
“Parents who get a new diagnosis don’t know what they don’t know,” Carpenter explained. “You go into research mode.” So this event is designed to connect families with a wide range of resources, options and opportunities.
The fair brought together more than 50 organizations, including government agencies, nonprofits and companies that offer services and products from birth throughout life. They ranged from early intervention to financial planning, sports to job training.
For example, Little Tennessee Valley Educational Cooperative is a nonprofit agency formed by local school systems that offers developmental therapy starting at birth, school-based therapies, after-school programs and more.
DV Martial Arts in Knoxville was there to highlight its Little Warriors classes, specifically for children with special needs, and the American Youth Soccer Organization had information on its VIP (Very Important Players) Program for children and adults with physical or mental disabilities.
An enrollment services coordinator from Pellissippi State Community College shared information on a range of resources, from accommodations to its Stay Strong Support Center, which helps students throughout their postsecondary careers.
Also providing information at the fair was the University of Tennessee FUTURE program for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, which allows them to audit courses, complete an internship and earn a vocational certificate.
The Gate (Gateway to Independence), a local program was there, as well as the international Joni&Friends nonprofit ministry.
