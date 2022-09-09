Blount County brought a lawsuit against the city of Alcoa Wednesday, Sept. 7, asking that the municipality's annexations of two properties off Wildwood Road be invalidated.
If Blount County’s lawsuit is ultimately successful, the land will revert back to Blount County’s jurisdiction.
The two properties have been at the center of a controversy that ignited in the spring, when Alcoa’s planning commission recommended approving their annexation into the city. According to previous reporting from The Daily Times, that decision provoked immediate outcry from both Wildwood residents and Blount County officials.
In June, the Blount County Board of Commissioners voted to task Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell with fighting the annexation. County opposition initially centered on the fact that the Wildwood properties are not contiguous to the city of Alcoa -- the areas to be annexed don’t share a boundary with the city. Mitchell referred to the annexations as “donut-holing.”
Both annexed properties are slated for residential development.
The Sept. suit was filed in Blount County Chancery Court, and the complaint states that the annexations are illegal under Tennessee law. Per the lawsuit, Blount County’s position is that the area annexed falls partially outside of Alcoa’s urban growth boundary, within which it may expand. As that territory is not contiguous to Alcoa, the lawsuit states, the annexation was illegal and should be nullified.
Further, the county argues that the two ordinances Alcoa passed establishing plans of service for the annexed land also represent violations of state statute. The plans, the lawsuit continues, were formulated without input from the county government. As the county “did not participate nor were they consulted relative to said plan of services,” those plans should be annulled, the county contends.
In a phone conversation with The Daily Times, the city of Alcoa’s attorney, Stephanie Coleman, said “At this time, the city believes that the steps that it took with regard to the annexation were in line with statute and that proper procedure was followed.” The city was aware of the suit, but had not been served as of Friday afternoon.
The Daily Times also reached out to Mitchell’s office regarding the suit; a representative of his office replied to say that it would be premature to offer a comment on the litigation.
