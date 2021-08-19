Blount County is seeing some of the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases among school-age children since the pandemic started last year.
On Aug. 18, the county had 27 new cases among ages 5-18, and Tennessee Department of Health data shows only seven other dates with higher numbers. One was the 29 cases on Aug. 11, and the rest were in December 2020.
Statewide nearly 11% of all cases in that age group during the pandemic have come in the past two weeks.
From Aug. 1-18, Blount County had 242 new cases reported in ages 5-18, out of a total countywide of 2,258 during the pandemic so far, or 10.7% of cases.
ACS recommendation
Alcoa City Schools told families it was “strongly encouraging masks last week.” On Tuesday, Aug. 17, Director Becky Stone issued a new message that said in part, “It is the consensus of the Alcoa City Schools’ Board of Education that masks are highly recommended while indoors, for all staff and students.”
There is still no mask mandate in any of the three local public school districts.
Asked if she thought the new message had made a difference, Stone said, “not a ton.”
“I probably see more staff wearing them,” said the director, adding she also is wearing a mask when she goes to the schools.
“I still think that some students think it could be a stigma,” Stone said, adding that could be the case with some staff members too.
Stone said she talks about trying to distance when possible, but the board does not want to make any further restrictions at this time.
Parent frustration
In Maryville, Suzanne Benn-Pardi’s son, Logan, tested positive for COVID-19 this week. “It’s frustrating for me because we did everything right,” she said.
When he was a fifth grader last year, the family opted for the digital learning option. “He’s been in school for two weeks and got COVID,” she said on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
At the Coulter Grove Intermediate School open house Monday night, Aug 16, she said sixth and seventh grade families were together in the auditorium for about 15 minutes and she saw only about 15 others wearing masks. In the classrooms, she said, “Those desks are on top of each other,” touching, not distanced.
Since COVID-19 takes two to 14 days for symptoms to appear, she knows the open house wasn’t when he caught the virus.
She said she immediately notified the school about his positive COVID test Tuesday morning so it could notify other families whose children may have been near him during school or the after-care Adventure Club. However, the Department of Health is handling contact tracing this school year instead of the schools.
The urgent care office that tested Logan told her the Health Department would contact her, but when she called there the next day, she said, it had not been informed about his positive result yet.
Health department
The 15-county East Region was averaging 500 new COVID-19 cases a day by Monday, Aug. 16, according to Corie Gouge, public information officer for the Tennessee Department of Health.
The department is contact tracing seven days a week. When the case involves a student a School Health Team is reaching out to the school to request a list of contacts, she said.
The department attempts to notify contacts the same day it receives information. Lab turnaround time for PCR tests for COVID-19 vary by volume, but Gouge said it’s typically one to three days.
The schools are offering COVID-19 tests on campus. MCS conducted 49 last week and had four positives, according to Director Mike Winstead. Last Friday, Aug. 13, the district knew of 31 student and three staff cases.
Alcoa City Schools had done 74 tests on campus with 14 positives since the school year began, according to Patty Thomas, director of nursing services.
Data from Blount County Schools was unavailable at press time.
The Tennessee Department of Education is planning to update its school COVID-19 dashboard only monthly this school year, and it is still under development.
A memo this week from the state education and health commissioners to school directors said, “When cases are identified, schools are expected to supply a list of identified close contacts, seating charts and rosters to the extent those documents are maintained (for bus, classroom, lunchroom, or athletics settings, as applicable) and parental contact information to health departments.
“When this information is provided by districts, health departments are responsible for contact tracing, notifying close contacts and providing quarantine and isolation protocols to those families.”
Winstead said, “We’re trying to focus on the school stuff and let the Health Department focus on the health stuff.”
During the past year, schools were acting under the authority of the Health Department to do contact tracing. “That’s not something that we can sustain,” he said.
During the 2020-21 school year, 60% of Maryville students were quarantined for at least 10 days. “It was hard for me sending home all those healthy kids,” Winstead said.
The district’s notice to parents July 28 said that MCS “will conduct limited contact tracing for confirmed student cases. We will rely on families and health care agencies to identify any additional close contacts.”
While the district informs “appropriate staff members of positive cases,” it said, “parental notification of positive cases will occur when there are identified clusters or upticks of cases in any school.”
Winstead offered as an example when two elementary students in the same class test positive for COVID-19 within 10 days.
Strong voices
If students saw teachers and principals wearing masks, Pardi said, she believes the students would be more likely to follow. “They need to lead by example,” she said.
Pardi said she wishes people could see how sick her son is. “Logan is not a number,” she said. “This is real life, and there are going to be real-life impacts of COVID.”
“Maryville City Schools needs to do better,” she said. “They’ve let me down.”
Alcoa’s Stone said when it comes to what do with school precautions, “There are strong voices on both sides.”
