Frustrated over the delay installing artificial turf at two high schools, the Blount County Education Committee voted Thursday, Feb. 23, to recommend that the county commission expedite awarding a contract to the vendor it discussed hiring six months ago.
Although the Blount County Commission voted 16-3 in August 2022 to allow Blount County Schools to spend $3.8 million on the turf for Heritage and William Blount high schools, the project was later put out to bid after the county purchasing department said the school district could not use an out-of-state cooperative contract to give the job to Hellas Construction Inc.
BCS Chief Financial Officer Troy Logan told the committee he checked “more than once” with the county purchasing department before the proposal went to the county commission last year, but it didn’t raise the issue until after the vote. Then the school district’s attorney concurred that Tennessee law bars using the out-of-state contract because the project would be considered “construction.”
During a discussion that extend more than an hour, several committee members said they thought the purchasing department “dropped the ball.” The Daily Times attempted to contact county Purchasing Agent Katie Branham Kerr on Thursday afternoon but did not receive a response by press time.
Tight schedule
The school district had to have an architect draft the specifications for the bid, and questions from vendors further delayed the bid process, according to Logan. Currently bids are scheduled to be opened March 3.
“This project should have started on November first, and it should already be finished right now. We should be running track on it right now,” said Robbie Bennett, who in addition to being a county commissioner and member of the education committee is athletic director at Heritage High School.
Now the plan calls for starting work immediately after the high school graduation ceremonies in May. “You’ve got exactly 90 days from May 19th until Aug. 17th. I’ve counted them,” Bennett said.
“If we have one or two games canceled, I’m going to be pissed,” he said, emphasizing the last word. Football season is scheduled to start Aug. 18, and the third game of the season is scheduled to be William Blount at Heritage on Aug. 31.
Parents of band students already have raised concerns that if home football games don’t happen the students will miss out on fundraising opportunities. Logan told the committee he has been asked to include money in the 2023-24 budget currently being drafted in case that happens “to make them whole.”
Recommendation
Blount County Commissioner Mike Akard, who voted against the turf last fall, offered the committee resolution this week, which passed by a voice vote.
“I’m for the commission getting what it voted for,” Akard said.
Commissioner Steve Mikels voted against Akard’s resolution after saying, “You can’t favor somebody in a bid process.”
His appeared to be the only no vote, with commissioners Dawn Reagan, Brad Bowers, Misty Davis and Earl McMahan also present.
A review of the resolution the commission passed last year shows it approved appropriating $3.86 million for the synthetic turf fields, but it does not mention by name any company that would do the work. However, the proposal from Hellas was included with the meeting documents, and the company answered questions before the commission vote.
During the discussion Akard said the project going out to bid after approval by the Blount County Commission was “absurd,” “offensive” and “appalling.”
At different points during the discussion Commissioners Mikels and Reagan said the county can’t break state law.
The proposal that the Blount County Board of Education passed, 6-1, and the commission later passed would have allowed BCS to use $3.86 million from its fund balance — previously undesignated funds — for the turf projects.
Going out to bid after that, Bennett said, “puts Hellas at a disadvantage because everyone knows what their price was.”
As part of a larger construction project at Eagleton College and Career Academy, Hellas already has installed artificial turf there. The board and commission didn’t have to separately approve that work because it was a subcontract under the construction contract for ECCA.
