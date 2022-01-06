Blount County, Maryville City, Alcoa City and Loudon County schools will be closed Friday, Jan. 7, because of the potential for icy road conditions.
Gov. Bill Lee announced Thursday night that state offices will close on Friday in West, Middle and East Tennessee.
State employees will utilize work from home capabilities where possible. State services offered online will remain available.
Lee urged all citizens to exercise caution and avoid non-essential travel where possible on Friday.
