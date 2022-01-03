Local public school students will have an extra day of winter break, returning to classes Wednesday, Jan. 5.
Blount County Schools, Maryville City Schools and Alcoa City Schools all moved planned administrative or professional development days from today, Jan. 3, to Tuesday, Jan. 4, because of the snowfall.
That is pushing the students' first day back from winter break in all the districts to Wednesday, Jan. 5.
