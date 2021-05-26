Blount Memorial Hospital on Wednesday announced multiple updates to its COVID-19 policies regarding visitors and testing that will start soon.
Effective June 1, the hospital now will allow patients to have visitors from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, though just two visitors are allowed in a patient's room at a time, BMH said in a press release. The visitors don't have to be designated and will be able to rotate during visiting hours.
BMH is also reopening its ground floor, plus its business and medical offices, to patients and visitors, and will no longer test incoming patients for COVID as long as they are vaccinated, can show their vaccination card, have completed the appropriate waiting period and show no virus symptoms.
A full version of this story will be included in the Thursday edition of The Daily Times.
