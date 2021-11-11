Blount Memorial Hospital is one of five East Tennessee hospitals that will require their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
A statement released Thursday noted that, because the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for health care facilities that participate in Medicare and Medicaid programs, they'll be following suit.
"To be compliant with the CMS mandate, all covered individuals are to have initiated the first dose of the primary COVID-19 vaccine series or received a single dose of the one-dose vaccine by December 5, 2021, and must complete the two-dose series to be fully vaccinated by January 4, 2022, unless they qualify and are approved for a religious or medical exemption to the vaccine," the statement said.
Local health care facilities have been bleeding workers recently, which the statement cited as part of the reason it's mandating the vaccine.
"All of our dedicated team members are important to us, and like hospitals across the country, we have faced staffing challenges created by the pandemic," the statement said. "However, team members must be in compliance with the vaccine deadlines in order to continue working at our facilities."
Details will be in Friday's issue of The Daily Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.