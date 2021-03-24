Blount County is opening COVID-19 vaccine appointments to all adults today, March 24.
Tennessee Department of Health Regional Public Information Officer Corie Gouge told The Daily Times all people 16 and older are eligible for a vaccine at health departments in the TDH's East Tennessee region.
See vaccinefinder.org for a list of Blount locations providing doses and links to sign-up pages.
Read the Thursday edition of The Daily Times for more information.
