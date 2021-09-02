The Blount County Board of Education quickly adjourned its meeting Thursday after a speaker criticized board member Vandy Kemp during the public comment period.
Public comments at the meeting already had covered face masks, critical race theory and a transgender student using the girls’ restroom at William Blount High School before Beth Tucker raised her complaint against Kemp.
Before the meeting, cards being handed out as people entered the Central Office called Kemp “a living example of systemic racism.”
The card included part of a Facebook post from Aug. 5. in which Kemp refers to people who spoke against critical race theory during last month’s school board meeting and suggested “It would help the case if you could include your Black friends (and other non white folks) in presenting your group’s views.”
During the public comment period, board members already had told Tucker not to mention a board member or teacher by name, which they said was longstanding policy.
Tucker then said to Kemp, “I brought my Hispanic daughter, if that’s a prop enough for you. Is that acceptable?”
At that point board Chairman Robbie Kirkland called for a motion to adjourn, which the board did.
“They tell you to come, they tell you they’re going to listen, and then they don’t listen,” Tucker said. “Go ahead and walk out because the entire community is watching you. We are on watch, so be aware,” she said as someone appeared to video the school board with a mobile phone and others applauded.
“You’re racist. You’re racist, and you’re virtue signaling,” Tucker shouted just before Kirkland asked one of the multiple deputies at the meeting to take her out of the meeting room.
“You’re only louder. You’re not right,” another member of the audience said to Tucker.
Asked for comment after the meeting, Kemp said in the Facebook thread she offered to meet with people and they declined.
Masks and more
At the beginning of the meeting the school board heard from both sides of the debate about wearing face masks as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Elizabeth Myers-Rees began by saying, “If you can smell smoke while wearing a mask, it provides no protection from viral infection.”
After discussing masks harboring bacteria and restricting the exchange of carbon dioxide, she said, “Mandating masking of our children, who have the lowest risk of contracting or transmitting this virus according to all available data, is in my mind criminal.”
“Any parent who wishes to mask their children has the freedom and the right to do so. Do not hinder our freedoms and rights not to follow suit,” she said to applause.
Ami Davis noted that last week across Tennessee nearly 40% of COVID-19 cases were among children. She also cited the record number of COVID-19 cases at Blount Memorial Hospital, rise in daily cases in the county over the past month and Blount Count Schools data.
A dashboard BCS put on its website shows during the week of Aug. 16-20 COVID-19 testing on campus found 36 student positives and six staff members along with self-reported cases of 29 students and five staff members.
“None of these numbers are good, and we’re heading in the wrong direction,” she said, asking what indicators would prompt the district to require instead of just strongly recommending masks. Her remarks also received applause.
Division
Michelle Hooper, a leader of the group that has been speaking at recent meetings, called on the school board to adopt a resolution rejecting concepts of critical race theory not only in classrooms but also all personnel training.
“There was a time when teachers and students could have courageous conversations,” she said. “They could talk about racial identity and focus on reconciliation, not division and placing blame. The objective was on unity and the richness and power of diversity.”
She said the real intent of CRT is to “divide and dismantle us as a nation.”
She characterized it as promoting “helplessness, victimization or demonization of entire groups of people.”
Cheryl Wall told the school board she pulled her daughter from Blount County Schools and said the district has failed every student in the system, citing academic test scores.
“Your job is to teach our kids math, reading, some accurate history and some science,” she said. “You have made it your duty to teach values and morals with no regard to mine. I’m standing here again to let you know that’s not your right or duty.”
She objected to Carpenters Elementary School holding a Diversity Day to promote kindness and having a “hug line,” so during morning drop off the school does not have parents inside, although they may come in by appointment later.
WBHS bathroom
April Heatherly raised the issue of a transgender student using the girls room at William Blount High School. Because of that, she said, her daughter and others will not use the restroom.
“What are we going to do to keep our female students safe, whenever they cannot go into the restrooms without being faced with a male student being in their restrooms. It’s not okay,” she said.
During Thursday’s meeting the board passed the second reading of Policy 3.220, Access to Private Facilities. The policy says, “Students, employees or teachers may request reasonable accommodations if they desire greater privacy when using muti-occupancy restrooms or changing facilities located in the school building or when using multi-occupancy sleeping quarters while attending a school-sponsored activity.”
