The chairman of the Blount County Board of Education is appealing to county commissioners to ensure the schools’ support staff members receive a raise next year.
“We need to pay these people a living wage,” Robbie Kirkland said during a Blount County Education Committee meeting Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Heritage High School. “Not only can we not hire them, we’ve got to the point now where we can’t keep them.”
During the 2020-21 school year, Blount County Schools had 146 new hires in classified staff, positions that make up about half of the school district’s roughly 1,650 employees, Assistant Director David Murrell said.
Some of the most difficult positions to keep filled are instructional assistants and school nutrition staff, which tend to be part time, but also custodians, who mostly have full-time positions, Murrell said.
“We’re losing everybody we’ve got,” Kirkland told the commissioners who serve on the committee, noting the Blount County government raised pay for its employees after a study of the local labor market.
“You all are paying 24 to 30 for jobs we’re paying $10,” Kirkland said.
The County Commission approved raises in 2019 for 667 employees at a cost of about $2 million, based on recommendations from Evergreen Solutions.
“I hope you all will help us address this in next year’s budget,” Kirkland told commissioners. “I know it’s an election year, and we don’t want to get any tax increases and stuff. Just help us along. Give us some guidance on how to do it, because we’ve got to do something.”
“If there’s anybody in the school system working for $10 an hour that shows up for work, I’m amazed,” Commissioner Mike Akard said, noting the number of businesses hiring with starting pay at $15 an hour.
“I can’t imagine what it’s like to maintain a staff that cares about anything at those numbers,” he said. “I agree that’s an area that needs to be addressed.”
“They’re paying $19 an hour to sit in a booth in Pigeon Forge and sell timeshares or sell tickets to Ripley’s Believe It or Not,” Commissioner Steve Mikels said. “This is an issue all the way across the board that everybody’s having problems with.”
Kirkland said he’s talking about people working 12-month jobs being able to pay rent. “We can do this if we all work together and try to fix it,” he said.
“I can’t believe there would be people that wouldn’t back it, but I’m sure there will be,” the school board chairman said. “We have got to treat these people with dignity and respect and try to give them some type of living wage.”
“With the new Amazon taking on 800 nonskilled laborers at $15 an hour, it’s only going to get worse,” Akard said.
As they discussed some skilled maintenance workers the school district pays under $17 an hour, Commissioner Dawn Reagan said, “I pay my plumber a whole lot more when he comes to my house the first time.”
Commissioner Robbie Bennett, also an assistant principal at Heritage High School, said he knows at least one of the 13 employees who maintain electric, heating and plumbing systems across the 21 schools took a pay cut to work for BCS.
“When you see our 13 maintenance guys walking around the school, you ought to shake their hand and be blessed that they’re working for what they’re working for,” Bennett told fellow commissioners.
BCS Fiscal Administrator Troy Logan agreed the district has skilled laborers who could earn more elsewhere.
Kirkland said the district has made “tremendous strides” in raising salaries for certified teachers in the past three or four years. “We’re almost back to where we need to be,” he said, “but these noncertified people are starving.”
“I don’t see how you’re keeping them now,” Akard said.
“We’re not,” several school officials and teachers at the meeting said.
“They love their job,” Kirkland said. “They take their job seriously.”
