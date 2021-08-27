Blount Memorial Hospital is updating its visitation policies during a dramatic spike in COVID-19 in the county, according to a Friday afternoon announcement on social media.
Beginning Monday, Aug. 30, the hospital will limit visitation for inpatients.
They're allowing one designated visitor — who cannot switch out — for those who are hospitalized.
The announcement said there are some exceptions to this rule.
Theses include end-of-life situations.
They will no longer allow children under the age of 16 to visit.
One thing that has not changed is the hospital's visiting hours, which are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.