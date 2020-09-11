Halley Coleman, a registered nurse at Blount Memorial Hospital’s Surgical Intensive Care Unit, received the first DAISY Award given to a BMH staff member.
DAISY Awards are given to acknowledge the extraordinary and compassionate care nurses provide, a BMH press release stated.
Coleman was nominated by coworker Barbara Enloe, who submitted the nomination after Coleman cared for her husband while he was battling COVID-19.
“My husband, John, was a 59-year-old patient in SICU for three weeks as a result of COVID-19,” Enloe said. “Halley did so much for me, as well as my beloved. Several times at night, she would put the phone by his ear so I could talk to him since I wasn’t allowed to see him. It was a comfort to know he heard me. She was there the night he died after I had gotten to see him the afternoon before. It was such a gift to know that the nurse taking care of him knew how much being apart was tearing at me. Her kindness will never be forgotten.”
Enloe presented Coleman with a Healers Sculpture on Thursday, Sept. 10, when Coleman received the award along with a DAISY pin and certificate commending her as an “extraordinary nurse.”
Coleman also became the first nurse to sign the hospital’s DAISY honoree banner, which hangs in the SICU on the hospital’s second floor. The California-based DAILY Foundation names the award winners every year and selects among nurses worldwife.
“We are fortunate to be able to honor extraordinary nurses like Halley in this way,” Blount Memorial Chief Nursing Officer Sonya Large said. “This is just one of the many stories of outstanding care being provided at Blount Memorial Hospital every day, and we hope others will share their experiences and recognize extraordinary nurses by submitting a DAISY Award nomination.”
Award recipients are chosen by a committee at Blount Memorial and are presented throughout the year. Nomination forms are now available throughout the hospital and on the hospital’s website, blountmemorial.org/daisy.
