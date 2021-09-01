A Blount Memorial Hospital employee’s ceiling is falling months after she asked an Atchley Apartment property manager to fix the problem.
Keri Garner, 21, works in environmental services at BMH, putting her at the frontlines of the hospital’s fight against COVID-19.
She said her job is stressful but that her home life is getting harder after a property manager didn’t move to fix a collapsing ceiling in one of the Atchley Apartment buildings off Robert C. Jackson Drive.
Garner emailed Atchley Homes Property Manager Trish Moon on May 27 when she noticed something wrong.
“I was doing a deep clean on my apartment and was looking in the kitchen where there was a water leak before I moved in,” Garner wrote then. “It looks like there’s some stuff chipping from the ceiling.”
Moon wrote back the same day, “Yes that is popcorn. As long as it is not big chunks.”
“Popcorn” refers to a specific kind of textured stucco stippling.
But in July, the a small portion of ceiling started to peel away from water damage. Then, mid-August, that section collapsed, revealing water damage and some mold.
Garner said she’s worried not only for herself but for her 2-year-old daughter. There could be larger problems, a potential roof leak: The living-room-area ceiling is sagging too.
Garner said she pays $455 a month in rent, but she’s worried about having to look for a new place, especially when rentals less than $1,000 a month are disappearing.
As of Wednesday, she said, the only repair made to the hole was a piece of drywall screwed over top.
In an email Wednesday, Moon wrote, “We are aware of the situation and are taking care of it.”
She later explained her maintenance technician went out and determined the problem was indeed a leak and not popcorn. She said management then “immediately contacted our vendor to get this rectified. Due to the rainy season we have had, they were backlogged so we were placed on their schedule.”
Moon said she’s also contacted another company to do work that would mitigate leaking, but that company has been backlogged as well.
Meanwhile, hard rains in the past two days have caused Garner’s apartment to start leaking again.
Moon said tarps now have been placed on the roof “until roofers can get here to repair the roof.
“We have done our due diligence and will continue to do so as our residents are our highest priority and we want to ensure they always have a place they are proud to call home,” Moon emailed.
Garner confirmed she has been told apartment managers are looking for a company to do roofing work, but that she’s still frustrated nothing had been done sooner.
“I have a kid and this could potentially be life-threatening to her,” Garner said. “Especially if the ceiling were to come down on top of her. It just seems like they don’t care.”
If she had to move, she said, her options would be limited. So, she’s staying for the moment, but keeping an eye out for another place.
“It’s exhausting,” she said.
Her apartment’s issue and the worries it’s caused are ones that face many Blount Countians in precarious rental situations.
Increasing rent prices for one- and two-bedroom apartments have many concerned about affordability. Local social media groups are replete with inquiries about affordable living spaces.
Moreover, the end of a federal eviction moratorium imposed because of COVID-19 means that many could be legally forced out of their homes in the coming months.
According to fiscal year 2021 Housing and Urban Development data for Blount, average rent prices for a one-bedroom apartments averages $729; two-bedrooms units average $869.
But active market prices are trending much higher, with real estate marketplace Zillow showing few local options and high prices wherever something is available — between $1,200 and $1,500 for both single and multiple-bedroom apartments.
