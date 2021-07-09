Beginning July 15, dairy businesses in Tennessee, North Carolina and Kentucky will be eligible to apply for a new round of funding to modernize and diversify their operations through the Dairy Business Innovation Initiatives (DBII) program.
The first round of funds for this program was made available in 2020 as part of an ongoing grant from the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service. Approximately $165,000 in grants have been awarded through DBII to Tennessee dairy producers.
In this new round of DBII funding, the pool of potential recipients is being expanded to include dairy businesses in Kentucky and North Carolina as well as Tennessee. The scale of projects that can be funded through this phase of funding has also grown.
Starting July 15, applicants in the three states will have the opportunity to submit project proposals for up to $500,000.
Anyone who has questions about the program or about allowable expenses or purchases should reach out to project leader and UT Extension Dairy Specialist Liz Eckelkamp at eeckelka@utk.edu or Hal Pepper, financial specialist with the UT Center for Profitable Agriculture, at hal.pepper@utk.edu.
