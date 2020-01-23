The AESSEAL Group, with North American headquarters in Rockford, is making a major expansion in Texas.
The global manufacturer of mechanical seals and support systems, which is held by Rotherham, England-based AES Engineering Ltd., has invested around $11 million into its manufacturing facility in Stock Creek Industrial Park.
The company announced it will invest a further $5 million in its fully owned subsidiary, MS&S, in Odessa, Texas, which primarily focuses on the oil and gas industry. The bulk of the investment will finance the construction of a $3.7 million building having outgrown its current location.
This will bring it up to the AESSEAL standard and further raise the profile of MS&S in the oil & gas industry, according to a January news release from the company.
The increased productivity will mean that 85 per cent of mechanical seals and support systems offered for sale by AESSEAL will be made in the U.S.
AESSEAL Inc. CEO Pete Rouleau, said, “This investment represents the confidence the company has in the opportunity for our products in North America and recognizes the importance of our ability to manufacture in the U.S.A. Our ability to manufacture locally will further improve what we already believe is the best customer service in our industry, which ultimately will be to the benefit of our customers.”
Chris Rea, group managing director of AES Engineering Ltd, said, “It is also a sign of confidence in the United States, which is the largest, most welcoming and most dynamic market in the world.”
