The Hilton Knoxville Airport in Alcoa has been named as Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice award winner for 2020.
The hotel won the honor based on travelers' positive reviews for the entire year of 2019. It was consistently in the top 10% of hospitality businesses worldwide, the hotel said in a press release.
Tripadvisor is the world's largest travel platform and is used by 463 million travelers each month.
