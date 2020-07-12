Harper Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (CDJR) of Alcoa has renewed its commitment to the farm community by retaining their designation as an official RAM Agriculture Dealership, according to the truck industry agriculture dealership.
“Trucks are a critical tool on the farm and ranch, especially during the spring and summer season,” Bill Blair, general manager for Harper CDJR, said in a release. “The work of the farm and ranch cannot be delayed, and it cannot be conducted without them. That is why we, with the Department of Homeland Security ‘Essential Industry’ designation, have elected to remain open during this critical spring/summer season, in service to our farm and ranch customers.”
The Ram Agriculture Dealership designation enables Harper CDJR to be able to offer a specialized AgPack package to farmers that provides a first ever return on their truck investment. The AgPack partner offerings are worth thousands of dollars to farm customers and lets the nearly 65,900 farm families in Tennessee know the dealership understands the uniqueness of agriculture. Farmers who purchase a new Ram truck from Harper CDJR can then access AgPack.
This truck industry exclusive AgPack package includes:
• Special financing from AgDirect, powered by Farm Credit, offering flexible payment terms to match a farm’s income stream.
• Exclusive rebates on Michelin & BF Goodrich tires
• 25% off MSRP on Rhino Ag Products plus a gift card valued between $100-200
• Ram exclusive 5-10% under dealer cost direct from Dixie Chopper on their entire line of commercial mowers
• 1-year subscription to AgriEdge, valued at $5,000
• $2,000 credit towards AgroLiquid Crop Nutrition
• $1,000 toward a new Reinke Irrigation system and $500 towards parts on any existing Reinke system
• 25% Ram exclusive rebates on many Gallagher Livestock scales and fencing products
To retain this elite dealer group designation as a Ram Agriculture Dealership, Harper CDJR is required to maintain a minimum of three team members who have successfully completed an agricultural training program, created by farmers and ranchers, that has been peer reviewed for agricultural and educational correctness, and carries several industry endorsements.
Harper CDJR also continues to participate in continuing education that extends their knowledge of everything important to Tennessee agriculture.
To learn more about the program call any of the Ram Agricultural Specialists at Harper CDJR 865-658-4125. Or stop by and visit them at 3033 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa TN 37701, or at www.ramagdealer.com/ram-agpack-promo
