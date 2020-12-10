Allevia Technology has a new distinction.
The Maryville IT company received a Great Place to Work certification, it announced in a Thursday press release. The certification confirms that at least 70% of employees at a workplace have a "consistently positive" experience, and 95% of Allevia employees say it is a great place to work, the release states.
Evidence for the workforce happiness rating comes from validated employee feedback gathered by Great Place to Work, which specializes in workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors, the release states.
Allevia Technology is now one of three Tennessee IT companies to receive the Great Place to Work certification.
Allevia is at 1819 E. Broadway Ave.
