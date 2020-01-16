AllianceBernstein L.P. global asset management firm plans to create 200 additional jobs in Davidson County.
The company, which relocated its global headquarters to Nashville from New York City in May 2018, expects to move into the city’s Fifth and Broadway development in the next year.
AB said at the announcement Tuesday with Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe that the firm will invest $11.4 million in the expansion, bringing AB’s planned investment in Nashville to more than $80 million.
The employment is in addition to the company’s previously announced plans to bring 1,050 jobs to Middle Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.