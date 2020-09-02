Avona Technologies, a Maryville-based firm that provides business technology solutions nationwide, announced a recent merger that it said will elevate its customer service and efficiency and enhance its delivery of reliable, innovative IT, network and other essential computer services.
The merger with Computer Techs of Knoxville combines the companies’ operations under the Avona Technologies name.
“We all love technology and have respected each other’s work for a long time,” Daniel Best, a partner in Avona Technologies, said in a press release. “This is an opportunity for Avona and Computer Techs to immediately expand their service areas without sacrificing the customer experience. Our customers will benefit from the expertise of our combined teams, and we’ll have greater capacity to extend our exceptional service and security to more small and medium-sized businesses in East Tennessee and around the country.”
Avona Technologies’ services also includes managed IT, telephony, cloud, business continuity, website design, digital marketing, applications, DevOps and remote support.
The company is at 319 Home Ave. For information, visit https://avonat ech.com/ or call 865-200-8400.
